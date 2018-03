Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A 25-YEAR-old man has been flown to hospital after being attacked by a bull south of Maryborough on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to a rural address in Gundiah about 2.30pm.

It is understood the man was loading a bull onto a truck at the time of the attack.

He was treated on scene for injuries to his back and shoulder.

A Lifeflight Rescue helicopter airlifted the man to Logan Hospital in a stable condition.