Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man airlifted to hospital after collision with lawn mower

Inge Hansen
by

THE simple task of mowing a lawn ended in a collision with a motorbike and a trip to the hospital for one Maryborough man.

A 69-year-old man was mowing a lawn on a ride-on mower at a property on Weir Sd, Magnolia about 11.30am Friday.

The man crossed the road while riding the mower with the intent of cutting grass on another property.

As he was leaving the road, a motorcyclist crashed into the front of the mower.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The 40-year-old motorcyclist flipped over the handlebars and suffered severe gravel rash and suspected broken ribs.

The Chronicle understands the motorcyclist was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the man riding the lawn mower was unharmed.

Related Items

Topics:  accident fcemergency fcpolice maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
What would happen if the mayor is stood down

What would happen if the mayor is stood down

THE Fraser Coast could go back to the polls if mayor Chris Loft resigns or is stood down before his court date in January.

SCAM ALERT: Threatening ransom emails hit Queensland

DON'T FALL FOR IT: An extortion email tries to scare victims into sending tens of thousands of dollars.

The scammer tries to scare people into sending large sums of money.

14 events to keep you busy this weekend

2016 Independent Fraser Coast Toy Run - members of Bay Riders from Hervey Bay.

Find out what events are happening on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Teen's plea: 'Stay away from her'

Images of Brisbane Supreme Court. Brisbane District Court Brisbane Magistrates Court Justice Law Queen Elizabeth II Courts

The teen started shaking the girl with both hands.

Local Partners