Man airlifted to hospital after collision with lawn mower

THE simple task of mowing a lawn ended in a collision with a motorbike and a trip to the hospital for one Maryborough man.

A 69-year-old man was mowing a lawn on a ride-on mower at a property on Weir Sd, Magnolia about 11.30am Friday.

The man crossed the road while riding the mower with the intent of cutting grass on another property.

One patient was airlifted to #HerveyBay Hospital in a stable condition with significant abrasions and lacerations after a motorcycle incident on Weir Road #Magnolia at 11.46am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) December 1, 2017

As he was leaving the road, a motorcyclist crashed into the front of the mower.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The 40-year-old motorcyclist flipped over the handlebars and suffered severe gravel rash and suspected broken ribs.

The Chronicle understands the motorcyclist was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the man riding the lawn mower was unharmed.