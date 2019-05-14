Menu
Surgery at accident scene
Rescue chopper doctor performs surgery at accident scene

Navarone Farrell
14th May 2019 1:57 PM | Updated: 6:10 PM
A LifeFlight critical care doctor has performed delicate surgery on a man, who had been trapped by his legs, in a piece of farming machinery.

The Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was sent to a private property, in the Scenic Rim region, just before 9:30am.

On arrival, the crew found emergency service personnel working on a man, who was trapped inside a skip, with his legs pinned by an auger.

The aeromedical team worked alongside Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews to try to free the man safely.

Aeromedical team on site at Coleyville after a shocking accident.
Aeromedical team on site at Coleyville after a shocking accident. RACQ LifeFlight

"It was a tremendous team effort. Everyone had a role to play," said LifeFlight's Nick Johnson. "The paramedics had been working on him, talking to him and reassuring him, while the fire officers put a harness around him, under his arms, to lift him out as his legs were released."

After consultation about the patient's medical situation, it was decided the critical care doctor would carry out surgery, at the scene, with the assistance of another doctor.

"His injuries were serious. We managed to get him out, give him the best treatment possible on location and get him safely on his way to hospital in Brisbane," said Dr Johnson.

The worker, who was in critical condition, was then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

