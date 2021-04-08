Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
​
News

Man airlifted to Roma Hospital after quad bike crash

Georgie Adams
7th Apr 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his sixties was airlifted to Roma Hospital with significant injuries following a quad bike incident on a private property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called at 11.17am today with reports of a quad bike accident on a private property in Clara Creek, about 55 kilometres north of Morven.

"The man suffered significant chest, shoulder and pelvic injuries," the spokeswoman said.

"But was airlifted in a stable condition."

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four lanes or two? Big question remains for Tiaro bypass

        Premium Content Four lanes or two? Big question remains for Tiaro bypass

        Community Town has accepted bypass but remains divided over whether it should be two lanes or four.

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        UPDATE: Homicide detectives still appealing for clues

        Premium Content UPDATE: Homicide detectives still appealing for clues

        News Mark Carson suffered stab wounds

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        REPLAYS: Watch day two of the Basketball Qld U16 boys comp

        Premium Content REPLAYS: Watch day two of the Basketball Qld U16 boys comp

        Basketball Championship contender in action on day two of the Championships

        Fun and free: How Coast is celebrating Youth Week

        Premium Content Fun and free: How Coast is celebrating Youth Week

        Community To celebrate our region’s youth, aged from 12 to 25 years, the Fraser Coast...