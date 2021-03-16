Man assaulted in front of wife at Bay shopping centre

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident, which happened on March 10, to come forward.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward after man was allegedly assaulted in the car park of Urangan Shopping Centre earlier this month.

A 57-year-old Wondunna man was in the company of his wife when he was allegedly assaulted by two men about 11.55am.

Anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100463158.

