Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men are in police custody after a man suffered serious head injuries in a Glitter Strip park. Picture: Brendan Radke.
Three men are in police custody after a man suffered serious head injuries in a Glitter Strip park. Picture: Brendan Radke.
Crime

Man allegedly bashed outside toilet block

by Talisa Eley
1st Nov 2019 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked outside a toilet block on the Glitter Strip overnight.

Police say the 33-year-old from Labrador was punched, and kicked to the head as he lay on the ground in a Surfers Paradise park at about 1.30am, following an argument with a trio of men.

He had been leaving the toilet block in the Ferny Ave park when the argument broke out, police said.

 

The 33-year-old remains in a serious condition in Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The 33-year-old remains in a serious condition in Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Paramedics, including a specialty critical care paramedic treated the man at the scene.

He remained in Gold Coast University Hospital this morning in a serious condition with head injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the three men believed to be involved, aged 19, 21 and 26, were found in Orchid Ave at Surfers Paradise a short time later.

All three are now in police custody as investigations continue.

More Stories

Show More
assault beaten up crime man bashed toilet block

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRIAL: Ex-mayor says he needed help to ‘clean up the place’

        premium_icon TRIAL: Ex-mayor says he needed help to ‘clean up the place’

        Crime Read the conversation that Hervey Bay District Court heard was told fuelled a complaint that spurred a corruption watchdog investigation into Chris Loft

        Family hears explosive testimony in woodchipper death

        premium_icon Family hears explosive testimony in woodchipper death

        Crime Two of his three accused killers fronted court

        Council ends speculation over Bay’s beachside caravan parks

        premium_icon Council ends speculation over Bay’s beachside caravan parks

        News There had been speculation the parks might be moved

        Bay doctor indicted on rape charge

        premium_icon Bay doctor indicted on rape charge

        News A Hervey Bay doctor will face the district court next month