Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man allegedly breached bail 23 times

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Feb 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who allegedly breached his bail conditions 23 times claimed he had been working away and could not report.

Bevan Alan Mowen, 26, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 24 after being taken into custody for the alleged breaches.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police spotted Mowen walking along Clifton St, Rockhampton, early that morning, and took him into custody after checks revealed he was wanted on a warrant.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said the charges Mowen was on bail for - one of which had been downgraded - were due to be dealt with on March 8.

The original charges were assault occasioning bodily harm and indecent act.

Mr Selic said his client was to report to the Woorabinda Police Station daily as part of his bail.

He said Mowen claimed he had been working in Toowoomba at a lumber yard, however, Mr Selic had not had it confirmed.

Mr Selic said Mowen would reside with this grandmother, aunt and sister in Rockhampton if granted bail.

Mr Boyd said the defendant was known to police and had 10 breach of bail convictions and a fail to appear conviction on his criminal record from October 2020.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Mowen had a 19-page criminal record which included multiple fail to appear convictions.

He said Mowen showed no regard for bail conditions and denied his application.

Mowen was remanded in custody with his matters adjourned until March 8.

bail breaches editors picks rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATER WORRIES: Sustainability of the Mary River in question

        Premium Content WATER WORRIES: Sustainability of the Mary River in question

        Community “We can’t afford to keep taking water from it,” says concerned environmentalist.

        Fraser Coast furry friends looking for a new home this March

        Premium Content Fraser Coast furry friends looking for a new home this March

        Community How you can help rescue pets find their forever homes this March.

        The new business bringing cocktails and drinks to you

        Premium Content The new business bringing cocktails and drinks to you

        Community New, unique business opens up on the Fraser Coast.

        POLICE BEAT: Stolen property and stolen plates

        Premium Content POLICE BEAT: Stolen property and stolen plates

        Crime As the new week starts, police are reminding Fraser Coast residents to practice...