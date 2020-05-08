Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man allegedly busted doing more than double speed limit

Carlie Walker
by
8th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD Gympie man has allegedly been busted by police doing more than double the speed limit in Tinana.

It will be alleged that police observed the vehicle and male driver travelling along Gympie Road in Tinana about 11.40pm on April 25, travelling about 146km/hr in a 60km/hr zone.

When police attempted to intercept the vehicle, the vehicle allegedly accelerated away from police at speed.

Other police units also attempted to intercept the vehicle at other locations however were unable to do so safely.

Officers from Maryborough Police subsequently conducted inquiries regarding the ownership of the vehicle and as a result spoke with a 20-year-old Gympie man who was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Subsequently, the man was questioned and formally charged with evading police, driving unlicensed and disobeying the speed limit.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 10.

More Stories

fcpolice gympie speed limit tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        premium_icon Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        News More than 1000 volunteer firies from this region have been given an ultimatum to comply with blue card rules or hand back their uniforms.

        Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        premium_icon Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        News The Hervey Bay Hotel has had to make a heartbreaking decision about letting staff...

        Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        premium_icon Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        News He said many farmers relied on irrigation during the dry weather

        Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        premium_icon Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        Crime Three people are set to face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today after their alleged...