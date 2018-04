A MARYBOROUGH man has allegedly been caught drink-driving in Aldershot.

Police were conducting a patrol along Shiplick St when they stopped the 25-year-old's vehicle about 12.15am on April 13.

As a result of the random breath test, the man was taken to Maryborough Police Station where he returned a positive reading of 0.119.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on May 9.