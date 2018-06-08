Man allegedly caught with drugs, utensils after search

A MAN who was allegedly caught with marijuana and drug utensils when he was stopped by police in Torbanlea will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 14.



Police were conducting vehicle patrols and random breath tests when they stopped a vehicle driving along Burgowan Rd on May 26.



Police spoke to the driver and then searched the vehicle, allegedly locating the items.



The man, a 26-year-old from Jervis Bay in the ACT, was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.



