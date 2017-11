The man was reportedly seen by a member of the public acting out of sorts on the front lawn of a property on Hillyard Street in Pialba.

POLICE have charged a man after he was allegedly found with methamphetamines on him.

The man was reportedly seen by a member of the public acting out of sorts on the front lawn of a property on Hillyard Street in Pialba.

When police arrived at the property just after 6am Monday a search revealed 1.2 grams of the drug on him.

He will appear in court in late December.