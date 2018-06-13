Man allegedly driving with tomahawk in car charged

A MAN has been charged with drug and weapons charges after he was allegedly found with a tomahawk in his car on Wednesday.

Police were conducting patrols along Garden Dr, Urangan about 3.15am when they pulled over a driver for a roadside breath test and licence check.

While talking to the driver, police allegedly saw a tomahawk between the man's legs and floor of the vehicle.

Officers then searched the car and allegedly found knives, a category R weapon and marijuana.

The man was arrested and taken to Hervey Bay police station where he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and two counts of unlawful possession of weapons.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 5.