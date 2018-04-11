Menu
EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Police at the scene where a man is alleged to have exposed himself to a child in public.
Crime

UPDATE: Man charged over alleged flashing in CBD store

Blake Antrobus
11th Apr 2018 12:22 PM | Updated: 6:46 PM

UPDATE: A 72-year-old Caloundra West man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to a child in a Maryborough store.

The reported flashing incident occurred about 11.30am at a store in the Maryborough CBD.

The man was then charged with indecent exposure for the alleged offence against a young girl.

The accused will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on May 1.

EARLIER: Police are investigating after a man reportedly exposed himself to a child in public.

The reported flashing incident occurred just before 12pm at a store in the Maryborough CBD.

Multiple police units attended the scene where a man was soon after taken to the station for questioning. 

It is believed the man is yet to be charged with any offences. 

