Crime

Man allegedly found with knife in M’boro street

Carlie Walker
24th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
Subscriber only

A MAN who was stopped by police in relation to a wilful damage offence, was allegedly carrying a knife.

The 25-year-old was stopped on Adelaide St in Maryborough on Friday about 9.40am.

Police spoke to the man, carried out a search and allegedly found a knife and drug materials.

He was arrested and charged with wilful damage, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

He will face Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 6.

