Man allegedly hit by car after argument

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Dec 2018 10:28 AM
A MAN in his 40s is in hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly hit by a four-wheel drive following an alleged disturbance in a Scarness street.

Police were called to an alleged argument between two men and a woman in Turrum St about 9.05pm, Saturday.

A man was then allegedly hit by a white four-wheel drive about 9.09pm suffering abdominal injuries and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm to appear in court on Monday.

Hervery Bay Criminal Investigations Branch confirmed they are still investigating the incident.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

