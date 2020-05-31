Man allegedly holding accomplice hostage in police siege

AN emergency situation has been declared and residents have been warned to stay in their homes as a siege unfolds in Brisbane's northside.

Police negotiators are at the scene, in Everton Hills, where it is alleged a man armed with a knife is holding a woman hostage. Police allege the two were accomplices in a break-in at the premises.

It is believed the pair are the only two inside the home.

Paramedics and police at Everton Hills. Picture: AC Visuals

It comes after officers were called to a home in Atrium Way around 3am. The emergency declaration was made around 6am.

Police earlier said it was "in relation to the break and enter of a private residence" and that the incident was contained to a home, with two people believed to be inside.

"Specialist police and negotiators are on scene and are talking with a man and a woman," police said in a statement.

"Residents are urged to remain in their homes."

Police later told The Courier-Mail they alleged the man was holding his female accomplice hostage.

The emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) was for the area around Atrium Way, bounded by South Pine Rd, Dawson Parade and Gallery Lane.

Police have made an emergency declaration in relation to the break and enter of a private residence in Everton Hills this morning. Residents are urged to remain in their homes while police respond to the incident. pic.twitter.com/eYvYmXX0d9 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 30, 2020

Originally published as Man allegedly holding accomplice hostage