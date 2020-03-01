Menu
Barking dog
Man allegedly ordered dog to attack

by Lea Emery
1st Mar 2020 5:39 PM
A BYRON BAY man allegedly ordered his dog to attack another man while they were walking along a busy street.

Police allege the 38-year-old man gave the dog verbal orders to attack when he came across another man walking along Jonson St about 1.45am on Sunday, February 23.

It is alleged the cattle dog bit the man on the left calf drawing blood.

The incident was reported to police who, on Tuesday last week, arrested the 38-year-old man on Belongil Beach.

It is alleged cannabis was also found on the man.

The man was charged with using a dog to inflict bodily harm, owning a menacing go, failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possession of a prohibited drug.

The man will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on March 16.

