Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.
News

Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

by Brianna Morris-Grant
17th Oct 2019 6:41 AM
A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at drivers on the Pacific Motorway near Tugun this afternoon.

Police have now arrested a Queensland man.
Police were called by a female motorist just after 1pm to reports of a man pointing a "long-barrelled firearm" at her from the Tugun tunnel overpass.

Police will allege in court he was seen pointing the firearm out of the window travelling south on the M1.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a 30-year-old man from Casino was now in custody.

Gel blasters are illegal in NSW.
"Police from Tweed-Byron Police Department who were patrolling the M1 at Sleepy Hollow allegedly found the man in a car in possession of a prohibited gel blaster," she said.

Officers searched the car at the scene and allegedly discovered the firearm and three boxes containing prohibited firearms in the boot.

The man has now been charged with four counts possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm and using an unregistered prohibited firearm.

