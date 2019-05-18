Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police remain at the scene.
Police remain at the scene. Caitlan Charles
Crime

Man allegedly stabbed multiple times at Blacks Beach home

Rainee Shepperson
by
18th May 2019 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are investigating after a man, 29, was seriously injured in an alleged stabbing incident at Blacks Beach today.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to a private residence on Narrabeen Street about 1.30pm. 

"A male in his 20s had wounds to his chest, back and arms," the spokesman said.

"He was taken in a serious condition to Mackay Base Hospital."

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service said one crew remained on scene at the property.

She said no one had been arrested or charged.

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times at a home in Blacks Beach.
A man is in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times at a home in Blacks Beach. Caitlan Charles

More Stories

blacks beach mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay police mackay stabbing
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    How Hinkler's Huxham will mark fourth election

    premium_icon How Hinkler's Huxham will mark fourth election

    Politics Sporting a bright orange vest and the tail end of a virus, Mr Huxham spent his last campaign moments engaging constituents

    • 18th May 2019 6:30 PM
    POLLS CLOSED: Here's what voters said at Fraser Coast booths

    POLLS CLOSED: Here's what voters said at Fraser Coast booths

    Politics Rolling coverage: The latest from Hinkler, Wide Bay booths

    ‘Devil made me do it’ kidnapper walks free

    premium_icon ‘Devil made me do it’ kidnapper walks free

    Crime Eden Kane, 50, kept the Childers child for two days

    • 18th May 2019 5:57 PM