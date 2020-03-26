Man allegedly steals Mercedes with firearm

A CRASHED stolen vehicle in Maryborough yesterday was the final act for a for a man and a woman that started with an armed robbery in Brisbane yesterday.

It is alleged on March 21, a 24-year-old man attended a carpark in Sunnybank around 6.10pm to meet with another man who he had organised to test drive his white Mercedes Benz via an online marketplace.

The two men entered the vehicle and travelled along Carnaby Street in Macgregor where the driver allegedly produced a firearm and ordered the car owner exit, leaving his keys and phone.

The 24-year-old victim complied and the man drove away in the car towards Sunnybank.

It is further alleged that on March 25 around 5.20pm police observed a male and female in the white Mercedes hatchback travelling dangerously into Maryborough.

Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle on Lennox Street however it failed to stop.

Just after 5.30pm police were called to a traffic crash at the intersection of March and Alice Streets in Maryborough where the Mercedes allegedly collided with a prime mover and a Ford Falcon.

A 21-year-old woman who was allegedly observed inside the Mercedes was arrested before being transported to Maryborough Hospital for a minor injury.

She has since been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a vehicle, evasion, driving unlicensed and was bailed to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 6.

A 39-year-old man also believed to be an occupant of the vehicle was transported to Hervey Bay hospital in a serious condition.

A subsequent search of the stolen Mercedes Benz allegedly resulted in the discovery of a loaded sawn-off rifle in the front passenger seat footwell.

The occupants of the two other vehicles involved in the crash were not seriously injured.

Investigations are continuing.