A FRASER Coast man allegedly snatched six makeup bags and a handbag from a store in Hervey Bay.

Police said the 30-year-old allegedly grabbed the bags from the front of Strandbags as he walked past.

He allegedly managed to get all the way to Maryborough after leaving Stocklands in Hervey Bay.

The man was charged for stealing.

The alleged theft happened about 1.45pm on Wednesday.

He will face court on August 29.