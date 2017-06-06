Man allegedly tells police officer 'I will f**k your wife'

A man has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court after being charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

A MAN has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court after he allegedly told a police officer "I'm going to f**k your wife".

Christopher Joseph Forster, 23, was charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

It was alleged that Forster used his mobile phone to call the police watch house and make comments about a police officer and his family.

Forster allegedly told the officer "your kids are f****d," and "I'm going to f**k your wife".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said the comments were "felt as a threat" by the officer.

The court heard Forster had been convicted of a similar offence in May last year.

Magistrate John Smith asked to hear from both the duty lawyer Daniel Olds and from Sgt Stagoll on the matter of bail.

"He certainly admits it was a stupid thing to do," Mr Olds said.

"He had no intent to carry it out.

"It was a stupid remark to make to anyone, let alone a police officer."

Forster was currently working in retail, the court was told.

Mr Smith said said he was contemplating refusing bail in order to demonstrate to Forster that this was unacceptable.

He said it was especially concerning that Forster had previously been convicted on a similar matter.

"Now he's doing it again."

Mr Smith allowed bail but told Forster that if he was picked up on "anything involving a phone" bail would not be granted in this court".

The matter was adjourned until July 4.