Man allegedly tore up wedding photo in front of ex-partner

A MAN who allegedly threatened to burn his former partner's house down has been refused bail in Maryborough Magistrate Court.

The 42-year-old, who cannot be name for legal reasons, appeared before the court on Tuesday facing two charges of contravening a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel requested an adjournment but Magistrate John Smith said he wanted to consider whether bail should be allowed.

The court heard the man allegedly pushed his former partner on the bed when she tried to leave the room before he threatened to burn the house down.

In a second incident it was alleged the man went to the woman's home with a wedding photo, smashing the frame it was in before tearing the photo up in front of her.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said the man also allegedly threatened to take the family's dogs to the pound and sell the house.

He also allegedly told his former partner he would contact her family and expose her "extra-marital affairs".

Magistrate John Smith denied bail.

The case was adjourned until November 21.