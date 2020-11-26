Man allegedly used ‘bribes’ to have sex with step sons

A TWEED HEADS man allegedly bribed his three step sons with treats and more time to play video games as a reward if he could have sexual intercourse with them, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with three brothers aged between 10 and 14.

He is currently facing a three-week trial at Lismore District Court after he pleaded not guilty to the 27 charges against him.

He is charged with at least 14 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person older than 10-years and younger than 14-years, six counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years, two counts of aggravated indecency where the victim was younger than 16, three counts of an adult maintaining unlawful relationships with a child and two counts of having sexual intercourse with a person older than 10and younger than 14 years.

The alleged offences were against the three juvenile complainants, who were aged between 10 and 14 years at the time, between 2017 and 2018 in Tweed Heads South.

The man, who was the boys' stepfather at the time of the alleged incidents, was considered the "father figure" of the household, the court heard.

The Crown Prosecutor told the court the man began a relationship with the boys' mother in early 2017 and moved into her family home by late 2017.

After the couple broke up in August 2018, the man moved out of the house but continued to maintain a sexual relationship with one of the boys, the court heard.

The Crown Prosecutor said the "accused dealt with the boys alone" and each boy was "unaware of the extent" of the relationships the man was having with the other victims.

The man allegedly used "threats, manipulations, gifts and bribes" in order to ensure the boys kept silent about the sexual relationship.

"The accused took advantage of family routine, the mother would get up early to go to the gym between 5am-7am," the Crown Prosecutor said.

"On many of those mornings, the accused would go into the bedrooms and wake them up and have sex with them."

The jury heard a detailed account of the "varied sexual acts" the man allegedly performed with the three boys, including masturbating, oral sex and penile-anal intercourse.

The court heard the man even sometimes was "more brazen" and performed the "sexual acts when other people were in the house".

The man also allegedly got one of the boys to perform oral sex on him while he was driving his car.

The court heard that after the man had moved out of the house, he allegedly tried to continue contacting the boys, even so far as telling them to "delete the messages so (the boys') mother wouldn't find them."

The man even allegedly appeared at the window of one of the boys' bedrooms two days before his arrest in September 2018, asking to perform oral sex on the child in the early hours of the morning.

During his opening address, the Crown Prosecutor told the jury they would be hearing evidence from the three victims and several other witnesses, including family and police.

However, those other witnesses are expected to only give evidence to collaborate key events and not whether they saw any alleged sexual offending, the court heard.

The Crown Prosecutor said it would be up to the jury's assessment of the victim's testimony as to whether they could find the man guilty.

The trial is expected to continue Thursday in Lismore District Court.