Lady Justice
Man allegedly used ‘violence’ to persuade witness to drop charges

Jessica Cook
11th Sep 2020 4:30 PM
A MAN who has been charged with assault and attempting to obstruct the course of justice has pleaded not guilty.

Bart Lesly Alan Aitcheson is accused of assaulting a man causing bodily harm on February 11 this year at Dundowran Beach.

It is alleged Mr Aitcheson was armed and in company at the time of the attack.

Mr Aitcheson has also been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Police allege he then returned the day after and committed “acts of violence” against the victim to get him to withdraw charges.

Included in the prosecutions brief of evidence was pictures of a machete.

Mr Aitcheson pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

A date for his district court trial is to be advised.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

