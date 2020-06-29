Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
News

Man amputates own leg in horror accident

by Hannah Moore
29th Jun 2020 4:28 PM

A 51-year-old man accidentally amputated his own leg while cutting down a tree in Wilberforce, in NSW's Hawkesbury on Friday morning.

The man, who was working as an arborist at the time, had a length of rope wrapped around his leg, which got caught in a woodchipper, cutting off his limb.

Careflight's rapid response helicopter was called to the scene just before 11.30am, and crew were led to the man by NSW Police, who had managed to stem the man's bleeding.

He was put into an ambulance, where he received a blood and plasma transfusion, and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

In a moment of ingenuity, paramedics were able to preserve the man's leg by stopping at a petrol station to purchase ice on the way to hospital.

editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Update on death-row animals at Coast wildlife park

        premium_icon BREAKING: Update on death-row animals at Coast wildlife park

        News Three animals, scheduled to be taken from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary and destroyed, will live to fight another few days, the Chronicle can reveal.

        COUNCIL: Support sought for Mary River boardwalk

        premium_icon COUNCIL: Support sought for Mary River boardwalk

        News The boardwalk would run from the Granville Bridge to the Brolga Theatre

        ‘Big business coming’: Hope on horizon for Coast jobseekers

        premium_icon ‘Big business coming’: Hope on horizon for Coast jobseekers

        News ‘We need to bring more businesses here to create employment’

        Four drink-driving charges in one day on Coast

        premium_icon Four drink-driving charges in one day on Coast

        News A P-plate driver is one of four men set to front court