Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Lifelight airlifts man and child from buggy accident
News

Man and child airlifted after dune buggy rollover

25th May 2020 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN and a young teenager have been airlifted to hospital after they were both injured in a dune buggy accident on Sunday afternoon.

The pair was reportedly riding in the vehicle, which rolled over several times on a property in the Western Downs region.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the incident at about 2.30pm, landing at a nearby airport.

The aeromedical crew were met by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officers, who had treated the patients at the scene, before transporting them to the chopper by road.

A man aged in his forties and a high school-aged child were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with serious injuries, under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.

toowoomba accident western downs accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tensions inside: Peek at pandemic problems at M'boro prison

        premium_icon Tensions inside: Peek at pandemic problems at M'boro prison

        News No visitors are currently allowed at Maryborough Correctional Centre

        There she goes! Demolition of M’boro council building

        premium_icon There she goes! Demolition of M’boro council building

        News The demolition of the building in Kent St is continuing

        WEATHER: Cold snap breaks records across Coast

        premium_icon WEATHER: Cold snap breaks records across Coast

        News The weekend was a cold one across the Fraser Coast

        ‘Civil war’ to blame for regional deal stalemate: Saunders

        premium_icon ‘Civil war’ to blame for regional deal stalemate: Saunders

        News Mr Saunders said he wanted Maryborough to be part of the deal