Man appears in Bay court for Christmas Day fatal hit and run

Carlie Walker
by

A MAN appeared via videolink in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after he was charged with a hit and run that claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman on Christmas Day.

The 24-year-old Kingaroy man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of a road incident before appearing in court on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate a car was travelling northbound towards the town of Yarraman when it allegedly collided with a woman who was sitting on the road.

Officers were called to the New England Highway near the intersection of Tarong-Yarraman Rd about 11.40pm.

The Yarraman woman died at the scene.

Police allege the driver attempted to flee the scene in the car before crashing in a nearby paddock before fleeing on foot. As a result of their enquiries, police took the man into custody in Maidenwell. The man was remanded in custody and will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 15.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the New England Highway between 11pm and 12.30am on Christmas night to contact police.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
