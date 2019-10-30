Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year-old man has been charged after Australian Federal Police raided his Caboolture home and seized a package of a dangerous liquid drug referred to as
A 22-year-old man has been charged after Australian Federal Police raided his Caboolture home and seized a package of a dangerous liquid drug referred to as "coma in a bottle". Photo: Australian Federal Police
Crime

Man arrested after AFP drug raid finds ‘coma in a bottle’

30th Oct 2019 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with allegedly importing 4kg of a dangerous drug referred to as "coma in a bottle" after Australian Federal Police raided his Caboolture home.

Yesterday, AFP officers from Brisbane arrested the man after executing a search warrant at his family's Caboolture home where they seized some of the liquid precursor chemical gamma-butyrolactone (GBL).

The man has been charged with one count of importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs and one count of possessing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs.

Both offences carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

AFP Detective Superintendent Matthew Gale said it was the second time this week that police in Brisbane had charged a man over the importation of GBL, an industrial precursor chemical that could be fatal in even tiny doses.

GBL - also known as liquid ecstasy, fantasy or "coma in a bottle" - can have severe side-effects once used and can also lead to drug dependency.

"The use of any illicit substance can have dire outcomes but we want to remind the community of the dangers of this particular drug," Det Spt Gale said.

"Symptoms of GBL use include vomiting, convulsions and comas. In serious cases it can result in death.

"Australian authorities can, and will continue to combat the movement of illicit drugs across international borders."

For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services, call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.

arrest australian federal police caboolture crime dangerous drug editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    INSIDE LOFT TRIAL: Day one of ex-mayor’s historic court case

    premium_icon INSIDE LOFT TRIAL: Day one of ex-mayor’s historic court case

    News JUST days into his time as mayor, Chris Loft allegedly began the process of getting his friend a council job worth more than $100,000 a year

    Almost 100 community notices for around the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Almost 100 community notices for around the Fraser Coast

    News If you are retired, new to the area or just looking for some friendship and fun...

    Court collapse linked to previous murder trial

    premium_icon Court collapse linked to previous murder trial

    Education Fraser Coast mum suing Education Queensland excused from court.

    HALLOWEEN: 91 places on the Fraser Coast to trick-or-treat

    premium_icon HALLOWEEN: 91 places on the Fraser Coast to trick-or-treat

    News Bust out the costumes and prepare for a Spooktacular night.