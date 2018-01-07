Man arrested after allegedly making threats at Bay beach

A 38-YEAR-OLD man will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court later this month after he allegedly made threatening remarks to a group of people at Urangan beach.



The incident happened about 4pm yesterday, according to a spokesman from Queensland Police Media.



The North Mackay man was charged with one count of committing a public nuisance.



He will appear in court on January 25.



The man was released on bail ahead of his court appearance.





