Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in custody after a car rolled at Helensvale this afternoon.
A man is in custody after a car rolled at Helensvale this afternoon.
Crime

Man arrested after police swarm crash site

by Talisa Eley
7th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have swarmed a Gold Coast street after a vehicle crashed and rolled at Helensvale this afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed officers had been "tracking" the vehicle before it rolled on the corner of Helensvale Road and Discovery Dr around 12.40pm.

Witnesses reported seeing "up to ten" police crews at the scene.

A man is in police custody.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Gold Coast Bulletin one man was treated by paramedics at the scene but did not appear to have any significant injuries.

He was already out of the vehicle by the time the ambulance crew arrived, the spokesman said.

arrests car rollover crash crime police

Top Stories

    'Disrespectful': Bay child's memorial walk vandalised

    premium_icon 'Disrespectful': Bay child's memorial walk vandalised

    News Heartless vandals have defaced a community boardwalk constructed in memory of two much-loved Hervey Bay boys

    HIT AND RUN: Car smashes through fence after fleeing police

    premium_icon HIT AND RUN: Car smashes through fence after fleeing police

    Crime Witnesses with dashcam footage or information should contact police

    17,000 MEALS: Fraser Coast joins the fight against hunger

    premium_icon 17,000 MEALS: Fraser Coast joins the fight against hunger

    News Fraser Coast residents raised more than $3400.