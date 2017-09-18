News Man arrested at Bundy pub after kissing women by Tahlia Stehbens Tahlia Stehbens Full Profile Login to follow 23rd Jun 2019 11:27 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 A MAN was arrested at The Club Hotel last night after he continued to kiss women without permission. He was charged with public nuisance. He was issued a banning notice from the premises. 0 crime Read More Login to follow editors picks Read More Login to follow police Read More Login to follow crime editors picks police