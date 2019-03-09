Menu
Crime

Man arrested for attempted murder in Yeppoon

Maddelin McCosker
by
9th Mar 2019 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM
9:45AM: POLICE have charged a man with attempted murder after a man was attacked in his home in Lammermoor this morning.

Just after 1am police say they responded to reports of an alleged assault at a private home in Waterview Drive.

Once on scene, officers found a 25-year-old man with multiple stabwounds.

He was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 20-year-old Lammermoor man, who is known to the 25-year-old man, was taken in to custody and was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Mach 11.

8:40AM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed they have declared a Lammermoor home a crime scene after a man was reportedly stabbed this morning.

Emergency services were called to a Waterview Dr home shortly after 1am this morning after a man is believed to have been stabbed while he was sleeping.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the man in his 20s sustained injuries to his chest, face, arms and shoulder as a result of the attack.

He was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this stage, with police saying they are continuing to investigate the incident.

More to follow.

editors picks lammermoor queensland ambulance service queensland police service tmbcrime yeppoon crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

