POLICE: This arrest stopped potential armed robberies

Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Blake Antrobus
A MANHUNT for a pair of alleged thieves in the Wide Bay has ended with a 32-year-old man being arrested in a dramatic foot chase on Monday morning.

Police arrested the man at about 2am Monday on Woondooma St in Bundaberg following a region-wide search for him and a 23-year-old woman in his company.

He will appear in Bundaberg court on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old woman has not been caught.

The pair are alleged to have been involved in a spree of car and theft offences across the Wide Bay throughout the past ten days.

Detective sergeant Mick Polit from the Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Branch said at least four vehicles were allegedly stolen from the Bundaberg area.

"He's driven them highly dangerously up and down the highway, he's put the community at risk," Sgt Polit said.

Sgt Polit said the man was allegedly in possession of "a firearm, drugs and...masks and other items he uses to disguise himself".

"We think through his arrest we've stopped more serious offences, namely armed robberies from being committed," Det Sgt Polit said.

"This arrest has resulted in a dangerous, highly erratic drug-influenced offender being taken off the streets before he can commit further damage on the community."

