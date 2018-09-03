Man arrested over attempted robbery at Torquay store

Jack Peter Willson at a court appearance last year.

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested over an attempted robbery at a small corner store in Torquay last week.

Sporting a Batman themed shirt, Jack Peter Willson fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday where the attempted robbery charge was mentioned.

Mr Willson is facing a string of offences alleged to have been committed between August 28 and September 1 on top of the attempted robbery charge.

This includes two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fail to stop a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of stealing.

The alleged attempted robbery at the Cypress Street Store happened on August 28.

CCTV footage allegedly shows Mr Willson entering the store armed with a metal pole about two-metres long. No bail application was made.

The charges will be mentioned in court again next month.