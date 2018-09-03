Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Peter Willson at a court appearance last year.
Jack Peter Willson at a court appearance last year. Annie Perets
Crime

Man arrested over attempted robbery at Torquay store

Annie Perets
by
3rd Sep 2018 6:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested over an attempted robbery at a small corner store in Torquay last week.

  Sporting a Batman themed shirt, Jack Peter Willson fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday where the attempted robbery charge was mentioned.  

Mr Willson is facing a string of offences alleged to have been committed between August 28 and September 1 on top of the attempted robbery charge.  

This includes two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fail to stop a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of stealing.  

The alleged attempted robbery at the Cypress Street Store happened on August 28.  

CCTV footage allegedly shows Mr Willson entering the store armed with a metal pole about two-metres long. No bail application was made.  

The charges will be mentioned in court again next month.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FINAL PLEA: Device both saviour and jailer

    premium_icon FINAL PLEA: Device both saviour and jailer

    News All the local woman wants to do with the time she has left is see the world. Instead, in the absence of a life-changing portable oxygen machine, she's trapped.

    GALLERY: River Heads alive for River Fest

    premium_icon GALLERY: River Heads alive for River Fest

    News Were you snapped at River Fest on Saturday?

    GALLERY: Vintage M'boro event a rockin' good time

    premium_icon GALLERY: Vintage M'boro event a rockin' good time

    News Maryborough Festival a blast from the past

    Jury finds Maryborough man not guilty of rape

    premium_icon Jury finds Maryborough man not guilty of rape

    Crime Supporters of the accused burst into tears of relief.

    • 3rd Sep 2018 6:40 PM

    Local Partners