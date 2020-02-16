Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Crime

Man arrested over fatal Sydney stabbing

16th Feb 2020 8:07 AM

Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in inner Sydney on Sunday morning.

At 6am this morning, detectives arrested a 48-year-old man at Waterloo following an investigation into the knifing, NSW Police said in a statement.

He has been taken to Mascot Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

Emergency workers were called to a Redfern unit on Morehead Street just before 1am this morning following reports of a stabbing.

Officers from South Sydney Police Area Command attended and found a 54-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.

Police said he died at the scene despite NSW Ambulance paramedics' attempts to save him.

A crime scene was been established and an investigation is underway.

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Coast's top OP school revealed

        premium_icon Fraser Coast's top OP school revealed

        Education Full list of top performing Fraser Coast schools revealed

        Police search for missing M'boro man, 76

        Police search for missing M'boro man, 76

        News Police searching for missing Maryborough man

        Young girl critically injured in Bay crash

        premium_icon Young girl critically injured in Bay crash

        News Rescue helicopter called in for a serious head injury

        GRAPHIC: Bay mum films brutal dolphin hunt

        premium_icon GRAPHIC: Bay mum films brutal dolphin hunt

        Environment Activist films horrific scenes in Japan