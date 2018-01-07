Man assaulted in own home, vehicles stolen, by armed men

THREE men wearing balaclavas and armed with metal bars bashed a 59-year-old man at his own home, then stole two vehicles.

The incident occurred about 10pm on Friday, January 5.

A police report says the men entered the Pembridge Circuit, Urraween, residence and assaulted the man, who was the only person home at the time.

The men stole an SS Commodore sedan and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Police received reports of the Commodore being driven erratically on the Bruce Highway.

The car was later found abandoned on Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie, shortly before midnight and the motorcycle was found on Pantlins Lane in Urraween shortly after the incident.

The 59-year-old sustained lacerations to the back of his head and possible fractures to the left forearm.

He was taken to the Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident or who witnessed the car being driven following the incident to contact Policelink on 131 444.