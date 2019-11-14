Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man assaults boy, holds knife to throat before being run off

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Nov 2019 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigating the serious assault of a 16-year-old boy in Augustine Heights this morning are appealing for public assistance.

At about 9.30am, the boy was walking along Augusta Pkwy when a black sedan stopped behind him.

A man got out of the vehicle, approached the boy and placed his arm around his neck.

He held a knife to the boy's neck and threatened him before a struggle ensued.

A number of witnesses stopped to help and the man returned to his car and drove away.

Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to please contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or by using the online form here.

You can report information about anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902254942.

assault crime police investigation
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water bombers close Fraser Coast dam

        premium_icon Water bombers close Fraser Coast dam

        News Water-bombing aircraft are using Lake Lenthall to refill as they fight a major bushfire

        Car and motorbike collide on Main St

        premium_icon Car and motorbike collide on Main St

        News A CAR and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Main Streets and Maggs Hill...

        What to do if smoke from fires is making you unwell

        What to do if smoke from fires is making you unwell

        Health Information on staying healthy in midst of smoke

        BREAKING: Car into power box in Torquay

        premium_icon BREAKING: Car into power box in Torquay

        News Emergency services have been called to a single-car crash in Torquay