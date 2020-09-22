Menu
Crime

Man assaults hotel manager who wouldn’t let support dog stay

Carlie Walker
22nd Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN who reacted angrily when he was informed he couldn't bring his support dog into a hotel has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

David Graham Keen pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault when he appeared before the court this week.

The court heard Keen had called ahead to the hotel and checked to make sure he could bring his support dog, which he had because of post-traumatic stress disorder.

But when he arrived, he was told the dog would not be accepted as the hotel wasn't pet-friendly.

The court heard Keen became aggravated and pushed his head against the manager's head.

Keen had served in the army and had PTSD as a result.

He was on significant medication and was receiving ongoing treatment for the condition, the court heard.

The way Keen had handled it was inappropriate, the court was told, and if he had his time over, he would have left and found somewhere else to stay that night.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Keen would encounter people who didn't understand why he needed the dog and he had to control his reaction.

Keen was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

dog fccourt fcpolice hotel maryborough
    Why JobKeeper will be axed

    22nd Sep 2020 3:05 PM
    Man killed dad over water

    22nd Sep 2020 2:28 PM

        Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

        News Queensland will throw open its borders to five NSW shires

        Happy ending after whale becomes stranded

        Environment The whale became stranded on Fraser Island

        Anniversary of murders that shocked Maryborough

        Crime The couple were killed in their Jupiter St home