Man assaults hotel manager who wouldn’t let support dog stay

A MAN who reacted angrily when he was informed he couldn't bring his support dog into a hotel has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

David Graham Keen pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault when he appeared before the court this week.

The court heard Keen had called ahead to the hotel and checked to make sure he could bring his support dog, which he had because of post-traumatic stress disorder.

But when he arrived, he was told the dog would not be accepted as the hotel wasn't pet-friendly.

The court heard Keen became aggravated and pushed his head against the manager's head.

Keen had served in the army and had PTSD as a result.

He was on significant medication and was receiving ongoing treatment for the condition, the court heard.

The way Keen had handled it was inappropriate, the court was told, and if he had his time over, he would have left and found somewhere else to stay that night.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Keen would encounter people who didn't understand why he needed the dog and he had to control his reaction.

Keen was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.