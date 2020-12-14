Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough Hospital – emergency department. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Maryborough Hospital – emergency department. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

Man assaults nurse, smashes holes in wall at M’boro Hospital

Carlie Walker
14th Dec 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PUSHING a nurse and smashing holes in the walls at Maryborough Hospital landed a man in court on Monday.

Nathan Leon Rainbow pleaded guilty to common assault and wilful damage when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard in the early hours of August 11, Rainbow went to the emergency unit at the hospital for treatment.

He was tired, anxious and quite agitated, the court was told.

Rainbow banged his head against the wall behind him, leaving a large hole.

A male nurse approached him and asked him to stop.

He pushed the nurse with both hands, the court heard.

He then headbutted another wall, again leaving a large hole.

The damage cost $845.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client went to the hospital because he was having an episode of mental illness.

"The anxiety attack sometimes takes over and he can't control himself," Mr Riedel said.

His client suffered from several mental health disorders, including bipolar and post-traumatic stress, and did not have a clear recollection of events that night at the hospital, he said.

Mr Riedel the assault was of a low level, involving a push.

Acting magistrate John Milburn said people involved in treating others in an emergency triage situation needed to be protected.

He said Rainbow did have strong mitigating factors and was suffering from some degree of mental illness at the time.

Rainbow was fined $650 and ordered to pay $850 in restitution.

No convictions were recorded.

More Stories

fccourt hospital maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient rushed to Bay hospital after snakebite

        Premium Content Patient rushed to Bay hospital after snakebite

        News The person was bitten on the foot

        • 14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
        Abducted, tortured: Impact of teen trauma detailed in court

        Premium Content Abducted, tortured: Impact of teen trauma detailed in court

        Crime The Maryborough man had survived several days of torture

        • 14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
        Gelblaster passed off as handgun in frightening M’boro crime

        Premium Content Gelblaster passed off as handgun in frightening M’boro crime

        Crime The ‘realistic’ toy was used as a weapon

        • 14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
        Storms forecast as huge tides, rain, winds smash southeast

        Premium Content Storms forecast as huge tides, rain, winds smash southeast

        Weather BOM forecasts thunderstorms to hit this afternoon