Man assaults nurse, smashes holes in wall at M’boro Hospital

PUSHING a nurse and smashing holes in the walls at Maryborough Hospital landed a man in court on Monday.

Nathan Leon Rainbow pleaded guilty to common assault and wilful damage when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard in the early hours of August 11, Rainbow went to the emergency unit at the hospital for treatment.

He was tired, anxious and quite agitated, the court was told.

Rainbow banged his head against the wall behind him, leaving a large hole.

A male nurse approached him and asked him to stop.

He pushed the nurse with both hands, the court heard.

He then headbutted another wall, again leaving a large hole.

The damage cost $845.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client went to the hospital because he was having an episode of mental illness.

"The anxiety attack sometimes takes over and he can't control himself," Mr Riedel said.

His client suffered from several mental health disorders, including bipolar and post-traumatic stress, and did not have a clear recollection of events that night at the hospital, he said.

Mr Riedel the assault was of a low level, involving a push.

Acting magistrate John Milburn said people involved in treating others in an emergency triage situation needed to be protected.

He said Rainbow did have strong mitigating factors and was suffering from some degree of mental illness at the time.

Rainbow was fined $650 and ordered to pay $850 in restitution.

No convictions were recorded.