Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a goat while out bushwalking, with three ambulance crews responding to the incident.
A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a goat while out bushwalking, with three ambulance crews responding to the incident.
News

Man attacked by goat in ‘bizarre’ incident

by Emily Cosenza
26th Jan 2021 11:07 AM

A man has been taken to hospital after he was charged by a goat while bushwalking in NSW.

Three ambulances responded to the incident near the Knapsack Viaduct at Glenbrook, in the lower Blue Mountains, about 9.15am on Tuesday.

The man, aged in his 60s, suffered a knee injury after being charged by the goat.

He was taken to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

David Patterson from NSW Ambulance said paramedics attended "quite a few" jobs involving animals but responding to a goat attack was one of the "more bizarre" call outs.

"These types of jobs can be quite challenging for paramedics and other emergency services, especially with the possibility of an angry animal lurking in the area," he said. 

"Paramedics need to be able to get to the patient quickly, but also have to ensure they are not putting themselves at risk."

Originally published as Man attacked by goat in 'bizarre' incident

animal attack animals goats

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on around the Fraser Coast this Australia Day

        Premium Content What’s on around the Fraser Coast this Australia Day

        News See our list of what’s on across the Fraser Coast for Australia Day 2021.

        FULL LIST: Coast’s 2021 Australia Day award recipients

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Coast’s 2021 Australia Day award recipients

        News They include an anti-straw campaigner, the creator of a signing choir, and an...

        • 26th Jan 2021 10:30 AM
        What’s open across Fraser Coast on Australia Day

        Premium Content What’s open across Fraser Coast on Australia Day

        News Whether you’re looking to purchase some last minute seafood, ran out of milk or...

        Woman fined after trying to contest covid infringement

        Premium Content Woman fined after trying to contest covid infringement

        News The mum says she was unaware of the restrictions and was busted when she travelled...