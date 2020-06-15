Man attacked by police dog in Burnett drug raids

DOG CATCHES OFFENDER: Police carried out several drug raids in Mundubbera following community tip offs. Picture: File

A DRUG blitz by three police units has resulted in the arrests of several people, including one man who was attacked by a police dog.

Mundubbera police, the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Unit, and the Maryborough drug and general duties dog descended on Mundubbera from June 4–5 to execute several search warrants.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said police attended their first Mundubbera address on June 4 around 9am.

Three crime units descended on several Mundubbera homes to execute search warrants. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“A 28-year-old Burpengary man allegedly alighted from the house upon police arrival, with a short search being carried out by the Maryborough general duties dog,” he said.

“The man was located a short distance from the house hiding in long grass.”

During the arrest, the man sustained a significant injury to his ear after the police dog attacked him near his home.

He was arrested on 11 charges, which included several breaches of bail, obstructing police, assault occasioning bodily harm, and wilful damage.

While lodging the man at the Maryborough watch house, it will be alleged police located a needle, and a metal pipe used in smoking dangerous drugs.

The 28-year-old man faced Maryborough Magistrates Court the following day, with an application made to object to his bail.

He will be remanded in custody until his hearing on August 3.

Police continued a search of the premises, and it will be alleged police found quantities of meth and marijuana, with several phones seized.

A 34-year-old Mundubbera woman was issued with a notice to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court for possessing dangerous drugs.

The raids didn’t stop there, with two more houses on their list the following day on June 5.

A search warrant was executed at a residence around 10am, and it will be alleged several utensils used in smoking meth were located.

Two offenders will face Gayndah Magistrates Court this year, while one man will be facing Maryborough Magistrates Court in August. Picture: File.

An hour later police executed another warrant in Mundubbera, where it will be alleged meth and drug utensils were located in the residence.

A 24-year-old Mundubbera man and a 28-year-old Mundubbera woman were also issued with notices to appear in court later this year.

Sergeant Clarke wanted to thank the Mundubbera community for their support in detecting drug offences.

“If anyone has any information in relation to drug matters that are occurring, or have occurred, I urge them to call PoliceLink or Crimestoppers,” he said.

“You can remain anonymous if you wish.”