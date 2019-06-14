Man attacks Domino's manager over 'poor' pizza quality

Police were able to quickly track down Dylan James Mallet after he took off with cash from a Domino's store on February 24 using the details his pizza order the night before.

A MAN who attacked a staff member and robbed a store after making a complaint about a "bad" pizza has been sentenced to prison.

Police were able to quickly track down Dylan James Mallet - after he took off with cash from a Domino's store on February 24 - using the details of his pizza order made the night before.

Mallet, 19, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone on Wednesday to several charges including: robbery with actual violence, assault occasioning bodily harm, fail to take reasonable care of a syringe and threatening violence.

The court was told Mallet had spent the past 76 days in custody for a string of offending he committed while on a suspended jail term.

The teen was arrested after an argument with his housemate who refused to take Mallet to get food.

Mallet took to the victim's car with a baseball bat.

Earlier, Mallet had attended the Domino's store on the Dawson Highway to complain about a poor pizza he received the night before.

The manager told Mallet he could either apply for a refund online or receive a store credit.

Mallett returned later with a photo of the pizza and the manager agreed it was poor quality, the court was told.

Mallet was again told what his options were.

He returned to the store about 10am.

On the third visit Mallet began threatening the manager.

He pushed past the staff member and grabbed a bag of cash nearby.

The court was told Mallet said something about needing money for his drug dealer.

Police were called and they found Mallet using pizza order address details he had given the business the night before.

At the address they found Mallet in bed with a woman who had a domestic violence protection order against him.

Mallet admitted to the offending and told police he had used the stolen money to buy marijuana.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client Mallet had a tough upbringing and was introduced to methamphetamine after moving to Gladstone for cheaper rent.

Mr Polley said at the time of offending Mallet was "coming down".

Since spending time in jail Mallet has been off the drugs and put on 20kg, Mr Polley told the court.

Mr Polley said although his client wore the blame for the robbery, he didn't "plan it".

Judge Craig Chowdhury noted Gladstone "has a real problem for methamphetamines".

Judge Chowdhury activated the two-month jail term that Mallet was already on and ordered he be released on parole on August 10.