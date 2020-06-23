Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Punch Generic
Punch Generic
Crime

Man avoids actual jail time for fight over cigarette

by JACOB MILEY
23rd Jun 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been sentenced to nine months prison for a fight that's believed to have started over a cigarette.

Adam Lee Attard, 39, yesterday [MONDAY] pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm after an incident near the Probation and Parole office at Burleigh Heads on May 8 last year.

The court heard Attard punched his victim, who he met at the office, three times to the head. The struggle began when Attard was refused a cigarette.

A man has been sentenced to a suspended jail term over an assault at Burleigh Heads last year.
A man has been sentenced to a suspended jail term over an assault at Burleigh Heads last year.

Attard was on parole for a 12-month prison term at the time of the assault and was subsequently forced to serve out the remainder of the sentence in custody.

The jail term ended in December last year.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced Attard to nine months' prison wholly suspended.

"I accept the assault was reasonably brief, but it was gratuitous violence, committed by you, a mature man, in the middle of the day," she said.

Originally published as Man avoids actual jail time for fight over cigarette

More Stories

court crime gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        premium_icon Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        Crime The estranged stepdaughter of backpacker murderer Robert Long has pleaded for authorities to never let him out of jail.

        Major overhaul takes pressure off cash-strapped dog owners

        premium_icon Major overhaul takes pressure off cash-strapped dog owners

        News Residents in geniune need are set to benefit most from a major overhaul to dog...

        • 23rd Jun 2020 7:00 AM
        DEAD DUGONG: Mystery over mammal’s death

        premium_icon DEAD DUGONG: Mystery over mammal’s death

        News A dead dugong has been stranded at Burrum Heads.

        Sports club reopening “a long time coming”

        premium_icon Sports club reopening “a long time coming”

        News Maryborough Sports Club set to reopen in July.

        • 23rd Jun 2020 7:00 AM