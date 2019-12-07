Man avoids jail after stealing fridge, freezer and cash

A 23-YEAR-OLD man thought he'd struck a cool deal with his group of mates, but it ultimately led him to court.

Tre'mayne Trevor Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and three charges of enter dwelling and commit indictable offence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

The court heard the first offences happened on March 26 at Doolbi where Anderson broke into a home and stole $3000 in cash.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Anderson was identified through a fingerprint at the scene of the crime.

Later in June, Anderson broke into the same home twice at Isis Central after the owner left for work early in the morning.

While at the home the first time he stole a fridge and a freezer which were still in the box, a diffuser and an air humidifier.

When he returned he stole an oven an a generator.

Sgt Klaassen told the court, Anderson later pawned the fridge for $150.

The property was later returned.

Anderson was self-represented and told Magistrate Andrew Moloney he had since distanced himself from the crowd of people he was associated with at the time of the offending.

He said that the offending wasn't something he would have thought about himself.

He told the court at the time he had lost his employment but had recently obtained a new job.

"You've gone from zero to 100 since your last court appearance," Mr Moloney said.

Mr Moloney took into account Anderson's guilty plea and co-operation with police.

He also took into account the fact the occupants of the home were not there when Anderson broke in.

"If they were there we would be talking about how much time you would be spending in jail," he said.

Anderson was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a total of $3150 in restitution.

Convictions were not recorded.