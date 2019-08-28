Man awaiting surgery blessed by Dunga Derby donation

HUMBLED: Lee and Gerry Daniels are presented the Dunga Derby donation by councillors Roz Frohloff and Kathy Duff and Michael Hunter.

HUMBLED: Lee and Gerry Daniels are presented the Dunga Derby donation by councillors Roz Frohloff and Kathy Duff and Michael Hunter. Jessica McGrath

A RALLY of drivers who travelled through the the region changed a South Burnett man's life by leaving behind a gift.

Gerry Daniels said he was humbled by the actions of drivers in the Dunga Derby Rally for a Cause 2019 Coast to Country.

The group stayed at Boondooma Dam for their first stopover of the three-day rally on August 1.

South Burnett Regional Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff said the group was on the road to raise money for Fraser Coast residents affected by life-limiting conditions, or detrimental circumstances beyond their control.

However, the Dunga Derby team insisted on extending the fundraising cause to their host region.

"As part of giving back to local communities during their visit, Dunga Derby Rally passed the hat around for a local member of our community affected by life-limiting or detrimental circumstances,” Cr Duff said.

"This was a great gesture and during the Boondooma Dam visit, they raised $1117.95 and donated back the council donation of $980.”

Mr Daniels, who has a unique medical condition, received a total donation of $2097.95.

"I really appreciate it, there are many people worse off than I am in the community,” he said.

Money has been tight for Mr Daniels and wife Lee, as they have put their savings towards an eight-hour operation for Mr Daniels this week.

"We've been out of pocket and had to delay a few projects,” Mr Daniels said.

The Dunga Derby team also spent the day at the Nanango Races on their way home.

Cr Duff said the South Burnett may have secured a return visit from the Derby group in 2021.