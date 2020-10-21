Man badly beaten, robbed in random attack, police allege

A man has allegedly been so badly injured he requires surgery.

A MAN has been released on bail after allegedly beating a stranger on Monday night so severely he may require facial surgery.

David John Poole faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with robbery with actual violence in company.

The court heard the alleged victim received significant injuries to his face including a fractured nose and damaged eye socket.

Police will allege the victim got into a car with Poole and another unknown attacker.

The trio drove to a store which was closed.

Then, outside the Sailing Club on the Esplanade, Poole and the unknown other person allegedly attacked the victim.

The two allegedly continued the assault even when the man was on the ground.

They then allegedly stole his wallet and fled the scene.

Police arrested Poole a short time later.

The prosecution opposed bail and said due to the random nature of the attack there was no way the bail could be framed to ensure the safety of the community.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Poole was an employed father of three with strong ties to the community.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he believed Poole was not an unacceptable risk to the community and granted the 35-year-old bail.

While on bail he is not allowed to have contact with the victim or consume alcohol.

The prosecution said he had not co-operated with police to identify the second alleged attacker.

He will return to court on December 10.