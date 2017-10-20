Man behind bloody attack on Esplanade to be sentenced

WHILE walking down the Esplanade after a night out, Stuart George Saunders randomly attacked two people.

One of the victims had his nose broken and the other suffered dental injuries including chipped teeth.

Both had blood streaming from their face.

Saunders, 19, of Torquay, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He spent the night in jail and today Magistrate Stephen Guttridge will decide whether Saunders should serve time in jail.

Police Prosecutor Michael Quirk said the victims were walking to a licensed venue on April 15 when the attacks occurred.

"Without warning, the defendant struck the first complainant twice in the face with open palms, causing the complainant to feel immediate discomfort.

"The defendant then turned around and struck the second complainant in the face with a closed fist."

There was some confusion in the court room about the exact sequence of the punches, with Saunders saying he hit both of the victims with an open palm initially.

Saunders offered to demonstrate the attacks on a wall, but his suggestion was ignored.

The court heard the victims had a combined medical bill of $1060 due to their injuries, an amount Mr Guttridge said Saunders will have to repay.

Saunders' defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client lived with his grandmother, who relied on him to provide her care and help with household chores.

Saunders will appear in court again today for sentencing.