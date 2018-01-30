Man behind Hervey Bay gun scare says he's innocent

A MAN who sparked a dramatic police chase through Hervey Bay after a cap gun was allegedly mistaken for the real thing, has been refused bail.

Bernard John Matthews, 27, is accused of using the plastic weapon to threaten two people in Hervey Bay on Monday.

It was only after he was arrested that officers were able to confirm it was not a real gun.

Charged with two counts of going armed to cause fear, Mr Matthews appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he professed his innocence.

"I pleaded not guilty because I'm innocent," Mr Matthews told the court

"I've been set up.

"I suddenly got up here (to Hervey Bay) and this happened."

The man allegedly carrying a gun around Hervey Bay was arrested by police on Monday morning. WIN News Wide Bay

The court heard Mr Matthews was already on bail over an alleged violent robbery.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards asked that the accused be handcuffed amid fears he would attempt to escape custody based on his history.

"It's a risk that he will be upset on the outcome today," Snr Const Edwards said.

"Or try and jump the dock."

But defence lawyer Michael Riedel successfully argued there were three police officers in the room and the dock's height had recently been raised.

Mr Matthews pleaded guilty to stealing clothes from Kmart on Monday, the same day he was arrested over the alleged threats.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said real or not; using an object as a weapon was serious.

Mr Matthews was refused bail.

He will return to court in March.

The Brisbane man is understood to have been visiting family in Hervey Bay.