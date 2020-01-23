Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.
News

Man bitten by snake at Biloela

Steph Allen
22nd Jan 2020 6:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he sustained a snake bite at Biloela on Wendesday afternoon.

This comes after a similar incident which occurred on Tuesday night, where a four-year-old boy was also bitten by a snake at a Koongal property at North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services attended the scene to treat the 48-year-old man.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is not known what kind of snake bit him or whether it was venomous.

ambulance rockhampton hospital snake bite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        premium_icon Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        News A shocking number of Queensland children were harmed within a year of the Child Safety Department deciding they were safe — including many who died.

        More than $40,000 to be spent fixing poisoned area

        premium_icon More than $40,000 to be spent fixing poisoned area

        News A report into the matter was discussed yesterday

        CROSSING COMPLETE: Safety first as school goes back

        premium_icon CROSSING COMPLETE: Safety first as school goes back

        News Other upgrades are also being made at the school

        New home for Hervey Bay’s iconic seafood festival

        premium_icon New home for Hervey Bay’s iconic seafood festival

        News The festival will move to its new home on August 9